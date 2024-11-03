Reshmi Yadav, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark development for community media, Bhubaneswar will soon be home to India’s first all-women community radio station ‘Radio Blue’.

The Asia Centre for Development Communication and Research (ACDCR), a prominent institute for development communication, has secured licenses from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the department of Telecommunications for the ground-breaking initiative.

Radio Blue will be the first radio station in the country, which will be solely managed and operated by women, marking a pivotal moment in amplifying female voices and promoting gender equality within Indian media.

The station is set to serve both urban and rural communities, focusing on women’s issues, rights, and aspirations.

India, currently hosts over 520 community radio stations, with Odisha leading at 42 active stations. Community radios in the state have garnered both national and international acclaim for their impactful, community-focused programming, consistently earning National Community Radio Awards.

In addition to the Radio Blue, a centre of excellence ‘Asia Centre for Community Media’ will also be established in Konark. The initiative is expected to further solidify the status as a hub for community media excellence.

ACDCR assistant director S Kajal underscored the significance of Radio Blue, stating, “We are committed to serving urban and rural communities, particularly women. The station will amplify the voices of the unheard, preserve cultural heritage, and inform communities about their rights and opportunities for growth.”

PNN