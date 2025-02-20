Bhubaneswar: Bakul Foundation, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India, has launched India’s first “Take a Book” library, Flybrary, at Bhubaneswar airport recently. This unique initiative allows passengers to pick up books for free, read them during their journey, and return them on their next visit. Unlike other airport libraries in India, such as those in Varanasi, Pune, and Bangalore, which do not permit book borrowing, Flybrary enables travelers to take books home. The library features shelves at both the departure and arrival areas, offering books in English, Hindi, and Odia, with English being the most prominent. Passengers can also donate books by placing them on Flybrary shelves or sending them to Bakul Foundation, which is actively setting up libraries across Odisha. The idea, conceived by Bakul Foundation founder Sujit Mahapatra, was long in the making. It gained momentum when he proposed it to Commerce and Transport department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event. With her support, the initiative became a reality. Padhee praised the concept and promised to donate some books while encouraging passengers to contribute. Seeing the enthusiastic response, BPI Airport director Prasanna Pradhan decided to continue the initiative. A Bakul volunteer visits daily to restock and organise the shelves, but demand is high. Mahapatra hopes the library will eventually sustain itself through public contributions from travelers, authors, and publishers. IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was among the many delighted to discover the library on arrival, marking a significant step in promoting reading and creating a positive impression of Odisha.