New Delhi: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Women for questioning in connection with the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina’s show “India’s Got Latent”, officials said.

The Commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Chanchlani was summoned February 17 but had sought rescheduling citing ill health.

PTI