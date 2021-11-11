Mumbai: Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut Wednesday (November 10) attended the Times Now Summit 2021. During her interaction, the actress spoke about nationalism and gave her strong views about some historical facts about India’s freedom.

She made some fiery statements about the Congress party and shook everyone with her opinions. Kangana even spoke about her own political aspirations and her views about India’s future. Kangana said, ‘the freedom we got in 1947 was a ‘bheek’, the citizen of India got real freedom in 2014 after Modi came to power.’

Kangana’s clips from her recent interview are going viral for various reasons. The actress is trending on social media and netizens are talking about her recent comment.

Worth mentioning, Kangana was recently honoured with Padma Shri award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen in ‘Dhaakad’ which will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in lead roles. Apart from this, she is also a part of ‘Tejas’ where she will be seen essaying the role of an Air Force pilot.