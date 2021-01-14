Ever heard of Bhangarh? India is the land of snake charmers and a bountiful of mysteries, with its numerous forts, forests and historical sites enclosed in its own unique enigma. One such site is Bhangarh Fort, which is situated in Rajasthan’s Alwar dustrict. Deemed as one of the most haunted places in the world and Asia’s haunted fort, Bhangarh fort’s haunted stories are bone chilling yet mystifying all at the same time. There are several legends and stories related to Bhangarh that make up for an interesting account.

The Legend of Bhangarh

Many stories and Bhangarh incidents make up the unique tale of this fort. One such myth says that the city of Bhangarh was cursed by the Guru Balu Nath, causing the town’s evacuation. Balu Nath cursed the town, saying that the moment the shadows of the palaces touch him, the city shall perish. Ignoring the curse, one of the descendants built the palace to such great heights that it did reach Balu Nath, thus destroying the city of Bhangarh instantaneously.

Another myth says that Singhia, a well versed occult magician who used to live in the region had fallen in love with the charming princess Ratnavati of Bhangarh. Since there was no way by which he could attain her, he decided to use black magic to enchant the oil intended to be used by her, such that the mere touch of the oil would hypnotize the princess, and she would surrender herself. However, the tantrik’s plan was foiled as the princess learned of his intentions, and she threw the oil away. The oil touched a stone, and the stone, rolling towards the wicked tantrik, crushed him. While dying, Singhia cursed the palace with the death of all who dwelt in it. The very next year there was a battle between Bhangarh and Ajabgarh and Ratnavati died.

Bhangarh Incidents

Bhangarh Fort’s haunted stories are famous not only all over the country but also all over the world. A number of Bhangarh Fort haunted stories have been reported which span over a long time. Locals refer to this place as the ‘bhoot bangla’ or haunted house, claiming that the palace is abuzz with paranormal activity. Ghosts and ghouls are rumored to roam Bhangarh fort, with strange noises and bizarre activities being commonplace. Tourists claim to have seen ghostly apparitions along with the reports of music and dancing coming from within the city and fortress. Owing to this, no one dares to visit this site after sunset.It is also rumored that those who have stayed overnight have not returned, hence, the Government of India has set up a signboard issuing a warning regarding the same. These and other such Bhangarh Fort incidents and Bhangarh Fort haunted experiences make up for the legend of this fascinating fort.

One of the Bhangarh Fort incidents is that of two young boys, who decided to spend a night in the fort but never returned home. Similar to this tragic incident, another boy decided to visit the fort during the night with lighting equipment but fell in a steep well located in the middle of the fort. Although he was rescued immediately by his friends while he was being rushed to the hospital, the car got crushed in an accident and all three died on the spot.

Believe us, Bhangarh Fort is the only place in India which is ‘Legally Haunted’. According to Smashing Lists, Bhangarh Fort is featured in ‘Top Most Haunted Places in the World’ and moved to 4th place on the list.

A required number of prohibitions have been set by Archaeological Survey of India, an Indian government agency attached to the Ministry of Culture.

