New Delhi: With 64 fresh Omicron infections being detected in last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible Covid-19 variant has mounted to 3,071, the Union Health Ministry said Saturday morning.

Of the total, 1,203 people have recovered from the new strain nationwide so far, it added.

As per the ministry, till now, the infection has spread to 27 states and UTs. However, Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states.

Maharashtra continues to be top worst hit with 876 cases among the states and UTs that have reported the infection so far. Of them, 381 patients have been discharged, as per the ministry data.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has reported 48 new cases in last 24 hrs, pushing the tally at 513. Of the total, 57 recoveries have registered.

Delhi is followed by Karnataka which continues with 333 Omicron cases so far. Rajasthan has so far detected 291 cases of this variant.

Among other states, Kerala and Gujarat continue with 284 and 204 cases respectively so far. However, Telangana has logged 16 cases, pushing the tally to 123. Tamil Nadu continues with 121 Omicron cases.

Haryana has, so far, detected 114 Omicron cases. Odisha and Uttar Pradesh continue with 60 and 31 cases so far. Andhra Pradesh also continues with 28 cases with West Bengal at 27 so far. Nineteen cases have been detected in Goa.

However, the Omicron case count continues in single digit for Madhya Pradesh and Assam at 9 each and Uttarakhand at 8 cases. Meghalaya has 4 Omicron cases so far. Chandigarh, Jammu Kashmir and and Andman Nicobar Islands have, so far, recorded three cases each. Puducherry and Punjab continue with 2 Omicron cases each so far.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Laddakh, Manipur and Chhattisgarh continue with one case each.