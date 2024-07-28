Paris: India’s top pistol shooter Manu Bhaker will go for gold in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final while two-time medallist PV Sindhu will open her campaign in the hunt for an unprecedented medal in the third successive Games, on the second day of competitions in Paris Sunday.

Saturday, Manu was the only shooter to progress to the final as the two Rifle Mixed Teams and men’s and women’s individual pistol shooters were disappointed and failed to make it to the medal round.

In the badminton competition at the La Chapelle Arena, PV Sindhu will open her campaign in women’s singles Group M against Fathimath Nabbah Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at 12:50 IST. Towards the end of the day, H.S Prannoy will take the court in Men’s Singles Group K against Fabian Roth of Germany at 20:00 IST.

Here’s the complete schedule for Sunday

Badminton

*Women’s Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) — 12.50 pm

*Men’s Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) — 8.00 pm

Shooting

*Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan — 12.45 pm

*Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta — 2.45 pm

*Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker — 3.30 pm

Rowing

*Men’s Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar — 1.18 pm

Table tennis

*Women’s Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) — 12.15 pm onwards

*Women’s Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) — 12.15 pm onwards

*Men’s Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) — 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming

*Men’s 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj — 3.16 pm

*Women’s 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu — 3.30 pm

Archery

*Women’s Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands — 5.45 pm

*Women’s Team (Semi-finals): 7.17 pm onwards

*Women’s Team (medal rounds): 8.18 pm onwards.

Where and how to watch the Olympics action in India:

Paris Olympics 2024 action will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, Sports 18-2 and Sports 18-3 channels, while the live streaming will be available for free on JioCinema.

