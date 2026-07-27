New Delhi: An IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Dubai made an emergency landing at Gujarat’s Rajkot airport Monday after the crew detected smoke in the aircraft’s cargo hold.

The flight, 6E 1452, was carrying 194 passengers when the crew reportedly noticed smoke in the cargo hold area and alerted air traffic control.

Following the alert, Rajkot airport declared a full emergency to facilitate a safe landing.

The aircraft landed safely at Rajkot airport, and all 194 passengers disembarked without any injuries.

Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah reportedly said an IndiGo flight operating from Mumbai to Dubai made an emergency landing after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. He added that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers were safe.

Airport emergency services were placed on standby as part of standard operating procedures after the full emergency was declared.

The cause of the smoke was not immediately known, and further investigation is expected to determine what triggered the incident. The airline did not issue any statement yet.

IndiGo is India’s largest airline by market share and operates flights to more than 80 domestic destinations and over 30 international destinations.

Its fleet primarily comprises Airbus A320 and A321 family aircraft, along with ATR 72-600 turboprop planes used on regional routes.

Meanwhile, last week, the low-cost airline parent InterGlobe Aviation reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with the corresponding period last year.

The airline’s earnings reversed sharply in the June quarter, with InterGlobe Aviation swinging to a consolidated net loss of Rs 238 crore from a net profit of Rs 2,176.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a deterioration of over Rs 2,400 crore in its bottom line.

The June quarter loss of Rs 238 crore erased nearly 90 per cent of the previous year’s quarterly profit before pushing the company into the red.