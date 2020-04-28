New Delhi: India witnessed 40 per cent rise in indoor workouts in first quarter this year and the trend is firming up.

This is primarily because of the lockdown and social distancing in March, a report said Tuesday.

US-based wearable major Garmin’s report said the activity count for outdoor activities had a drop of 15.5 per cent. Activity count for golf, hiking, trail running has fallen by 87.6 per cent, 34.9 per cent and 29.2 per cent. Likewise, count for running has decreased by 18.8 per cent.

However, indoor activities like floor climbing, yoga, and indoor cardio workouts showed an overall increase of 38.5 per cent.

With restrictions implemented from March, overall outdoor activity count from January 20 till April 21 dropped by 71.2 per cent. But, indoor activity count increased by 40.2 per cent in the same period, the report said.

The company collected data of over 2 lakh from its registered database. The data shows their smartwatches enable users to track physiological data providing daily insights to their health status.

Garmin India has identified five key health indicators to enable its users to track and manage their health profile.

The five health indicators are heart rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring and stress monitoring.

Users should refer to data from their smartwatches with the five health indicators to identify any changes. They should not depend solely on own assumptions, the company said.