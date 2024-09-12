Bhopal: Two army officers and their female friends were allegedly attacked and held hostage in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district when they were moving in a car, the police said, adding that one of the women was also claimed to have been gang-raped by the alleged assailants.

Meanwhile, the Congress Thursday slammed the Mohan Yadav government over the incident, saying there is “jungle raj” in Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government “failed” to create fear among the criminals in the state.

Expressing shock over the incident, MP Congress unit chief, Jitu Patwari said, “Even Army jawans are not safe in Madhya Pradesh, they are robbed and their female friends are gang-raped.”

The incident happened near the Chhota Jam Field Firing Range in Mhow when the army officers along with their female friends went out for a ride in a car, the police said.

Over six individuals, said to be allegedly involved in the incident, also demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the police, the accused approached the car when two army officers were being accompanied by two female friends. After a while, for some reason, a heated argument broke out between the accused persons and the army officers. Soon the numbers game (in terms of headcount) came into play and the accused individuals overpowered the army officers and their female friends and held two of them hostage.

DIG Nimish Agrawal said the men detained one of the officers and a woman and the other two were told to bring 10 lakh rupees as ransom.

The officer, who was told to go and get the money, informed his seniors after he reached a spot within the mobile phone network range. By the time his colleagues arrived, the assailants had fled.

One of the victims told the police that the assailants also confiscated their belongings.

A search has been launched at and around the site of the incident to nab the accused, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi said: “Five teams have been formed, and a search is underway. Local residents are being questioned, and CCTV footage is also being monitored.”

He further said that all four individuals were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. Doctors have found signs of injuries on the officers’ bodies.

According to reports, one of the women was also gang-raped by the attackers.

Meanwhile, Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said: “A case under (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and Arms Act has been registered.”

The incident has shocked the residents of the area as the crime allegedly took place with defence personnel — said to be trainee army officers — while the dignity of a woman was also violated by the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said, adding they are hopeful of apprehending the accused individuals soon.

PNN & Agencies