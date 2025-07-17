New Delhi: Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai under the ‘Super Swachh League’ award category in the government’s annual cleanliness survey.

In the ‘Swachh Shahar’ category for cities with more than 10 lakh population, Ahmedabad secured the first position while Bhopal and Lucknow followed in the next two spots in the annual survey.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced Thursday.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, 14 crore people participated in the survey through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and social media platforms in over 4,500 cities.

A total of 78 awards were presented this year across four categories: Super Swachh League Cities; Top three clean cities in five population categories; Special Category: Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, Mahakumbh; and State Level Awards — Promising clean city of a state or Union Territory.

Under the new category, ‘Super Swachh League’, Noida emerged as the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore in the three to 10 lakh population category.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event which was attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, among others.

Talking about the ‘Super Swachh League’ city award category, an official in the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry said Indore, Surat and Navi Mumbai have topped the list of cleanest cities in the last few years and set new parameters in the field of cleanliness.

To promote new cities towards cleanliness, the ‘Swachh Shahar’ category has also been introduced, the official said, adding Ahmedabad has secured the first position, followed by Bhopal and Lucknow.

“SS 2024-25 awards” has put the spotlight on the theme of reduce, reuse, recycle. Over 3,000 assessors conducted thorough inspections in every ward across the country over 45 days, the ministry said.

This year, the awards not only celebrate the top Swachh Shehar but also recognise and encourage small cities showing strong promise and progress, it added.

PTI