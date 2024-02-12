New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew 3.8 per cent in December 2023, according to official data released Monday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had witnessed a growth of 5.1 per cent in December 2022.

“India’s Index of Industrial Production grows by 3.8 per cent in December 2023,” an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew 3.9 per cent in December 2023, up from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago month.

In December last year, the mining production rose 5.1 per cent and power output increased 1.2 per cent.

IIP grew 6.1 per cent during the April-December 2023 period compared to a 5.5 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

PTI