Malkangiri: The plight of two Anganwadi workers in Odisha has moved industrialist Anand Mahindra so deeply that he has decided to help them out. The two – Pramila Pelmel and Hemalata Sikha work at Suapali and Nedupali Anganwadi centres respectively. They have to cross a flooded river everyday and walk through dense and hilly terrains to reach their work places. Mahindra has promised to help them out by donating an inflatable boat which will help them reach their workplaces at Ralegada gram panchayat under Swabhiman area of Malkangiri district.

Also read: B Tech youth forced to work as daily wager due to COVID-19 outbreak

Reacting to a Twitter post that portrayed the plight of Pramila and Hemlata, the industrialist wrote, “Yesterday was a ‘marine’ day for me: tweeted about a cycle that works on water & about patrol boats built by Mahindra Marine. But this story is heart-rending. Hiten, would one of our rigid inflatable boats be of use to that community? Can we consider donating one from CSR funds?”

Notably, Pramila and Hemalata swim across a river everyday to reach their respective workplaces. They attend to the needs of children and women staying in Suapali and Nerudapali villages under Chitrakonda block. They provide food to the residents of the two villages and provide healthcare to women especially those who are pregnant. They also spread awareness about COVID-19 and the precautions that should be taken.

Both Pramila and Hem;lata cross the swelling Nerudapali river all through the year, including the rainy season when it is in spate. They usually tie dried bottle gourd shells to their waists that help them remain afloat when they cross the river. Their determination and dedication to their duties have earned them accolades from all over Odisha.

PNN