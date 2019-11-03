New Delhi: To the delight of his fans, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, on Wednesday joined Instagram and within a couple of hours, garnered over 85,000 followers.

The first post from the 81-year-old industrialist who has not been very active on social media gained nearly 50,000 likes within no time.

I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram (ratantata)! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community! pic.twitter.com/Cq8TFXnFmN — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2019

“I don’t know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram!

“After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!” he posted.

The India Inc bigwig also announced his arrival on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform on Twitter.

“I made it to the ‘Gram! Chairman, Tata Trusts. Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons,” he posted.

One Twitter user replied: “Good to see you on @instagram sir, you don’t break thing, you make lives!”

“Best Diwali gift for Instagram & its users!” wrote another. People also loved the picture that featured him wearing a black suit while seated in the board room.

“Nice DP sir,” posted one user.

Chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2014, and again, as interim chairman, from October 2016 through February 2017, Tata continues to head its charitable trusts.

Ratan Tata, who has been on Twitter since April 2011, has 7.6 million followers. However, his interactions through Twitter has remained limited to only a few tweets in the last several months.

The industrialist is the recipient of two of India’s highest civilian awards – Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2008).