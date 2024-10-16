Bengaluru: Toss in first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to persistent rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Wednesday. Incessant rains in Bengaluru had earlier hampered the teams’ preparations on the eve of the series opener.

“A wet start to Day 1 in Bengaluru. Heavy rain around M Chinnaswamy Stadium means the toss will be delayed until further notice,” said the Blackcaps on their ‘X’ account, shortly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acknowledged the delay in on-time start to the game.

Previously, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘orange alert’ for rain in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government had declared a holiday for educational institutions for Wednesday, while many technology companies advised employees to work from home.

A win in all three Tests against New Zealand will enhance the chances of India sealing their qualification for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, to be held at Lord’s next year. There’s no word yet on whether Shubman Gill will be fit enough to play the match after captain Rohit Sharma said he has a neck spasm.

New Zealand, the 2021 WTC winners, have been on a downward slide, especially after losing 2-0 to Sri Lanka. The side, under new captain Tom Latham, are without Kane Williamson, who’s nursing a groin issue. New Zealand last won a Test match in India back in 1988 at Wankhede Stadium.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (2nd &3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young