Rayagada/JK Pur: Allegedly driven by poverty, a couple from Nuapada slum under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district sold off their newborn daughter for Rs 20,000 to a couple from Pedapenki village in Parvathipuram Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh. The alleged incident took place November 11. However, matters came to the fore after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) members visited Nuapada slum Tuesday on a tip-off, and launched an investigation.

Authorities have instructed the couple, who took custody of the child, to appear before the CWC with the baby by Wednesday. The baby girl was born November 3 at the Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) to Kumud Ganta and Rahul Dhanabeda who were already under severe financial duress with another three-year-old daughter to look after. “When a middleman approached us, we handed over the baby to K Rajasekhar and his wife from Pedapenki village in exchange for Rs 20,000,” Rahul said. A truck helper with a meagre Rs 1,500 monthly salary, Rahul said his family’s plight was exacerbated by the lack of a ration card, which denied them access to subsidised foodgrains under the public distribution system (PDS). “Due to our mounting financial difficulties, we took the heartbreaking decision to give up the newborn,” Rahul said.

The transaction took place November 11 by signing an agreement before a notary to formalise the adoption. A written agreement has also been made on court papers. However, legal experts have questioned the validity of the adoption as a notarised agreement does not permit child adoption. CWC members, including Priyadarshini Mahakud and Satyapriya Pradhan, legal expert Nirakar Padhi, and district Child Protection Officer Bichitra Sethy are investigating the case. Officials said appropriate action will be initiated following the investigation. Nevertheless, the incident has sparked widespread concerns, raising questions over the enforcement of child welfare laws, and the urgent need to address poverty in vulnerable communities.