Cuttack: Peary Mohan Academy, one of the oldest schools in the Silver City here, has been facing several infrastructure bottlenecks for the last few years.

Established in 1875, the school had shaped the brains of many renowned persons including former chief ministers Nabakrushna Choudhuri and Biren Mitra, former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) Ranganath Misra and Gopal Ballav Pattanaik, musician Akshaya Mohanty and former minister Pratap Chandra Mohanty, sources said.

At present, the school has altogether 28 teachers to provide teachings to 785 students from Class-IV to Class X. “The existing teacher strength at the school is not sufficient to provide quality education to around 800 students in seven classes,” said a local.

Besides, most of the classrooms of the school had been built during the British era. Leakage of rainwater in classrooms and laboratories often causes problem for the students and teachers, sources said.

“The school auditorium has been in a state of dilapidation for the last several years. The authorities concerned are yet to take any step to restore the auditorium,” said a former student.

This apart, sewage from nearby drains often inundates the school playground and thereby prevents the students to enjoy their leisure. Moreover, the school is yet to have watchmen and CCTVs to ensure safety for students, sources added.

“There are several issues with regard to sanitation facility, hostel, classrooms and security at Peary Mohan Academy. The school authorities have raised all these issues with the district administration and the state government but to no avail,” said a guardian.

Headmaster Dhirendra Nath Nayak said the district administration should look into the infrastructural issues of the school at the earliest.