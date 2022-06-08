Narasinghpur: A tusker allegedly shot at by poachers was found battling for life in Jayapur forest under Narasinghpur (West) forest range of Athagarh forest division in Cuttack district, Tuesday. The cause of its illness is said to be bullet injuries that were found on its front left leg and trunk. The tusker was found trudging near the forest beat house at Jayapur. On noticing the wild animal, forest officials informed forest ranger Prafulla Kumar Dehuri, who took stock of the situation and informed DFO Sudarshan Yadav. Yadav immediately directed the forest officials to keep a track of the animal and start its treatment which is likely to be taken up, Wednesday.

According to reports, the 8/10- year-old tusker was seen roaming in Jayapur forest for over one month. However, neither the wildlife experts of Nandankanan Zoological Park nor the veterinary team of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) have so far reached the spot, said sources. Reports said seven elephants have died during last six months in both east and west forest ranges in Narasinghpur. The latest case has posed serious challenges for the forest officials.