Sambalpur: The ailing tusker that had been stuck in slush at Papalhara village under Padiabahal range in Sambalpur for the last five days died, Tuesday.

The tusker lost its life despite constant efforts to save it, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Sambalpur adding that the pachyderm was fished out of the pond Tuesday but it breathed its last thereafter.

Veterinary doctors and experts from OUAT, Bhubaneswar had been trying their best to save its life, but in vain. The jumbo was down with fever and its condition had been deteriorating. Its injuries had become septic and the pachyderm was not taking any food, sources said.

A team of doctors from Bhubaneswar had administered saline and medicines to keep it active, but the treatment of the animal had become next to impossible as it was partially immersed inside the slush and couldn’t be tranquilized in that condition.

As for the condition of the elephant, Prof Indramani Nath of OUAT, Bhubaneswar said, “The tusker was first provided treatment June 2 after it was tranquilised. Its condition was stable for three days. Later, it did not take food, banana leaves or medicines.”

He added that one of its legs had got sprained. It had been twisted and the jumbo was unable to stand up.