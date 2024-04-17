Keonjhar: Panic spread after an injured wild boar entered the Keonjhar town from a nearby forest at about 9 am Tuesday and took shelter in a pharmacy shop near the District Court here. Taken aback, three pharmacists on duty in the medicine shop ran outside to save their lives and informed the Forest department after trapping it inside by downing the shutter. The Forest Department staff along with Rapid Response Team (RRT) headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Jitendra Behera rushed to the spot with a wildlife rescue vehicle (Rakshak) and rescued the injured boar.

Later, the boar was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment in the old town. After the news spread, scores of people gather near the shop to witness the live rescue operation being carried out by the Sadar rangers. Though it is not known where the boar came from, Forest officials suspected it might have come from Baras hill near Kodipasha under Sadar forest range. ACF Behera said “The boar might have been injured in an accident while crossing the road and sustained injury in the face. It came into the town for shelter. After its rescue and treatment, the animal was released in Sidhamath forest.” However, it is also suspected that the boar may have been injured by poachers after a long chase.