Karachi: Experienced Pakistan left-arm pace bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi will return home from Australia later Wednesday with doubts over his availability for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

Shaheen has been called by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for treatment and rehabilitation at the High Performance Centre in Lahore after he sustained a knee injury while fielding for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Shaheen, who has struggled in his maiden appearance in the BBL, had spent a long time out from cricket in 2021-22 after undergoing a knee surgery following an injury while fielding in a Test in Sri Lanka.

A PCB official said that Shaheen had been called back after discussions with Cricket Australia (CA) as the initial feedback was that he required complete rest and time to recover from the injury.

He said that the seriousness of the injury and the potential timeline for recovery will be determined after his meeting with the board’s doctors.

Shaheen expressed disappointment on social media at leaving the tournament prematurely.

“I have enjoyed myself a lot playing for Brisbane and I am sad that I will not be able to finish the season with the team,” he said in a statement released by the BBL side.

“Hopefully, I will be back in the fields soon,” he wrote.

Shaheen featured in four matches for Brisbane Heat, claiming two wickets at an average of 76.50. In his first match, he was taken off the attack after bowling two full-toss deliveries.

Shaheen was not included in the Pakistan squad for a three-match T20I series in Sri Lanka (January 7-11) even before he sustained the injury.

PTI