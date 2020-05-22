Padmapur: A migrant worker who had returned to the state from West Bengal and had been under institutional quarantine since past two weeks Thursday fled the centre and went straight to his home leading to resentment among locals.

According to a source, the incident took place in Patana Mishrapur quarantine centre under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district.

The accused, identified as Ramakanta Sethi belongs to Jayakrushnapur village under this block.

His escapade, meanwhile, sparked resentment among fellow villagers who are fearful of COVID-19 outbreak in their village. That said, Basudevpur block development officer and local sarpanch feigned ignorance about the incident.

Notably, Ramakanta had returned from Kolkata 16 days back and was put under quarantine here.

PNN