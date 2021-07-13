Bhubaneswar: At a time when ‘Operation Clean up’ launched by state Prisons Directorate to curb illegal activities in jails has failed to yield the desired results, inmates and staffers of Kujang sub-jail have secretly written to the DGP to conduct surprise raids on the jail premises.

The inmates have urged the Director General of Police (DGP) to carry out surprise raids to unearth the illegal activities in Kujang sub-jail under the alleged protection of jailor Hemanta Sethy.

The inmates and staffers alleged that outsiders and relatives of some rich prisoners of Paradip are freely moving inside the prisons without any official permission. Mobile phones, liquor and ganja are available for the prisoners in the sub-jail.

The inmates have urged the DGP not to involve the local police in the surprise raid as they have been hand-in-glove with the jailor.

“Surprise checking by your esteemed chair without information to the local police is necessary and fact will come to light,” requested the inmates.

On the other hand, the persons who have written the letter have not mentioned their names fearing a threat to their lives.

Sources revealed that the DGP office, after receiving the letter July 8, forwaded it to the Prisons Directorate for necessary action.

Notably, under ‘Operation Clean up’, senior officials of the directorate had raided several jails to crack down on illegal activities like use of mobile phones, availability of drugs, and ganja inside the jails in May.

As per sources, as many as 52 mobile phones and huge quantities of ganja were unearthed by the officials from the prisons. The Prisons Directorate also initiated stringent actions against some staffers for helping prisoners to get mobile phones, ganja and drugs.

However, these illegal activities in the prisons across the state continue unabated.