Jerusalem: The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Thursday before it reached Israeli airspace, as air raid sirens and exploding interceptors were heard in Jerusalem.

No injuries were reported. The Houthis said they fired a ballistic missile at Israel’s international airport, the second such attack since the United States began a new campaign of airstrikes against the rebels earlier this week.

Over the decades, Israel has developed a sophisticated system capable of detecting incoming fire and deploying only if the projectile is headed toward a population centre or sensitive military or civilian infrastructure. Israeli leaders say the system isn’t 100% guaranteed, but credit it with preventing serious damage and countless casualties.

Here’s a closer look at Israel’s multilayered air defence system:

The Arrow

This system developed with the US is designed to intercept long-range missiles. The Arrow, which operates outside the atmosphere, has been used to intercept long-range missiles launched by the Houthis as well as those launched by Iran during two direct exchanges of fire last year.

David’s Sling

Also developed with the US, David’s Sling is meant to intercept medium-range missiles, such as those possessed by Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has been deployed on multiple occasions throughout the war.

Iron Dome

This system, developed by Israel with US backing, specialises in shooting down short-range rockets. It has intercepted thousands of rockets since it was activated early last decade – including volleys launched by Hamas and Hezbollah during the current war. Israel says it has a success rate of over 90%.

Iron Beam

Israel is developing a new system to intercept incoming threats with laser technology. Israel has said this system will be a game changer because it would be much cheaper to operate than existing systems. According to Israeli media reports, the cost of a single Iron Dome interception is about $50,000, while the other systems can run more than $2 million per missile. Iron Beam interceptions, by contrast, would cost a few dollars apiece, according to Israeli officials – but the system is not yet operational. The Israeli military said it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen early Thursday before it reached Israeli airspace, as air raid sirens and exploding interceptors were heard in Jerusalem.

AP