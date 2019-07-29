Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reside in the luxurious Rs 34 crore 7,171 square foot apartment in the Omkar 1973 towers in Worli.

The apartment is on the 35th floor of the tower and has a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. Sharing a selfie against the beautiful backdrop, Virat wrote, “Where else would you wanna be when you have such a stunning view from home!”

In less than 24 hours, the picture has got over 15 lakh likes, with fans expressing their admiration for the spectacular view.

Let’s have a look at the inside pictures of the apartment: