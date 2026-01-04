Cuttack: The Inspector in charge of a police station in Cuttack city was arrested by vigilance officers while taking a bribe from a licensed liquor vendor Sunday, officials said.

The arrested police officer has been identified as Bijaya Kumar Barik, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) police station in Cuttack city.

Acting on a tip-off, vigilance officers nabbed Barik while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40,000 from the licensed liquor vendor to allow his business to run smoothly, said the officer.

The bribe money has been recovered from the possession of Barik and seized, he said.

Following the trap, raids were launched at two locations of Barik. Nearly Rs 5 lakh in cash was recovered from his government quarters located at Unit 1, Bhubaneswar, the vigilance officer said.

A case has been registered against the police officer.

PTI