New Delhi: Inspired by a movie, an 18-year-old youth was kidnapped by two of his friends who later killed him for a ransom. The incident took place in North Delhi’s Burari area.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that the police have arrested two youths and have lodged a murder case in this regard. The accused were identified as Gopal and Sushil. Gopal became the friend of the deceased Rohan last year.

“They got the idea of kidnapping after watching a Bollywood movie Apharan. Gopal called Rohan on the pretext of taking him to a birthday party. Sunday at around 11 p.m., the police got a call in this respect,” said the senior police official.

The police recorded the statement of the father of the deceased. He told the cops that Rohan went to attend a birthday party with his friend Gopal who visited his home at 6 p.m. Sunday. But after that Rohan didn’t return.

The police came to know that Gopal had left the party at 10 p.m. The police accessed the cell phone location of the deceased which was found in UP’s Moradabad.

The police then examined the CCTV footages of nearby areas. Around 1000 CCTV footages were scanned by the cops.

“Actually the accused had known that the police were after them and one of them took the cell phone of the deceased to Moradabad. They kept changing their locations too. But following a tip off we held Gopal from Burari during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. During the interrogation he broke down and confessed that he kidnapped and murdered Rohan,” said the senior police official.

He hid Rohan’s body in a plot in Harit Nagar area, which was recovered by the police. At his instance the second accused Sushil was also arrested.

Gopal used to work at a showroom where Rohan used to come for shopping. Gopal thought he was a rich boy and decided to kidnap him for ransom.

With the plan, he befriended Rohan and used to meet him frequently. Gopal had told his two friends about his plan. January 16, he took a room on rent where he threw a party. He took Rohan to that room and killed him. They left the dead body there and went home. They planned to call Rohan’s family next day but by then the police was informed by the family of the deceased.

“The accused got to know about this and were changing their locations but we nabbed them. They were inspired by Bollywood movie Apharan to earn quick money,” said the police official.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

IANS