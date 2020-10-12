Phulbani: A svelte and beautiful girl from a nondescript village of a tribal-dominated district like Kandhamal has made it to the top 25 teen divas of a national level pageant, bringing glory to her district as well as to the state.

Meet Melisha, a resident of Gundhani village under Raikia block in the district. Since the news reached the village, the family members and the villagers have been cock-a-hoop. “I had applied online to participate in the beauty pageant for teens in September. Considering the contest being a national level and about 3000 candidates from across the country participating in the preliminary level, my selection means a lot to me,” observed a visibly happy Melisha, adding that she has recently received the confirmation about her selection in top 25 of Miss Teen Diva beauty contest through email.

Melisha is pursuing her third year B Sc at Khalikote College, Berhampur.

Besides Melisha, another girl from Odisha has also been selected in the top 25. She is learnt to be from Bhubaneswar.

