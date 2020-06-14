Mumbai: Winning millions of hearts with his performances in Pavitra Rishta on the small screen to Chhichhore on big screens, superstar Sushant Singh Rajput had come a long way. With back to back hits, Sushant had carved a niche for himself and had a stupendous fan base.

For reasons best known to him, the chocolate boy reportedly committed suicide Sunday afternoon. He was found dead at his Bandra residence. While fans are yet to come to terms with the news, it is a huge loss for the Hindi film industry.

Talking about his career, Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus’s romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning performance in Zee TV’s popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11).

Rajput made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! (2013) for which he received a nomination for a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He then starred in the romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and as the titular detective in the action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). His highest-grossing releases came with a supporting role in the satire PK (2014), followed by the titular role in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). For his performance in the latter, he received his first nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Rajput went on to star in the commercially successful films Kedarnath (2018) and Chhichhore (2019).

In 2019, Rajput was supposed to appear in Tarun Mansukhani’s action comedy Drive opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. He was to appear in a science-fiction space film, Chanda Mama Door Ke, along with R. Madhavan, but the film was shelved temporarily due to budget issues. He had also signed on to star in Mukesh Chhabra’s remake of The Fault in Our Stars titled Dil Bechara. He is also set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a biopic series on Stories of India.

On personal front, Sushant was in a relationship with his co-star Ankita Lokhande for six years, which they ended in 2016. He was also in news for dating Kriti Sanon during the filming of Raabta and later Sara Ali Khan during Kedarnath.

He was recently spotted on more than one occasion with Jalebi actress Rhea Chakraborty.