Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic are in the news since the birth of their son. The sweet couple has been sharing lovey-dovey pictures of their baby boy on Instagram.

Recently, Natasa posted a picture of her kissing cricketer husband Hardik Pandya on his cheek. The picture was however, removed by Instagram as it went against their community guidelines.

Natasha was very annoyed by the removal of this post. Expressing displeasure Natasa has shared a screenshot in her Instagram story and captioned it “#alreadymissyou @hardikpandya93,” and asked, “Seriously @instagram?”.

It shows the notification, “Your post goes against our community guidelines – We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram.”

Although Natasha again shared the same photo after this post was deleted, this time Instagram did not delete it. Hardik reacted to the post, “Hahaha love you.”

The couple got engaged in Dubai January 1. Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child. The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram story and said, “Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya’s first Amg.”

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai January 1.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India. However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians’ jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.