Shivaji Mohinta

With the onset of Covid-19, I have observed numerous occasions where leaders or top executives have resorted to micro-managing and adopt top-down command and control measures such as finding out about routine tasks, seeking daily status updates, frequent checking ins and probing. I presume that this obsession for controls, scrutiny and peeping over the shoulder approach during these difficult times gives them the “reassurance” that everything is in order. This obviously translates to centralisation of decision making, curbing autonomy, discouraging candor and vetting each action with their seal of approval. Although the underlying intent of top managers is positive but this practice raises several questions not only on the trust levels or confidence that they have on their team members but the future growth of the enterprise. During crisis, these managers tend to signal to their team that instructions from top needs to be followed silently and obediently. Asking challenging questions, giving critical feedback or voicing a concern is treated as dissent or insubordination. This creates an environment of fear and insecurity amongst workers. This is what is called the absence of “psychological safety.” This has been found out as the top safety requirement in the workplace, often at par with physical safety.

We know that the culture is set by leaders at the top and when this sort of an unsafe environment is created then one or several of the following outcomes can happen: Risk taking is minimal fearing retribution & innovation vanishes; waiting for instructions from the top resulting in delay in decision-making; more of ‘boss pleasers’ as there is fear of rejection or ridicule; bad news is suppressed or delayed; lack of any third alternative as no contrarian opinions or divergent viewpoints are invited; a culture where people are afraid to open up; blame game increases if any lapses happen; and risk of losing high potential employees as they feel neglected and ignored.

There is so much that an organisation can lose if the issue of psychological safety is not addressed. For fear of job, embarrassment or being unpopular, employees tend to say “yes” or stay silent to the directions which in turn can hurt organisational competitiveness.

Dr Amy Edmondson, Professor of Leadership & Management at HBS, coined this term psychological safety and defines it as the shared belief created in an organization where the employees can voice their opinions, concerns and feedback without any fear of negative ramifications. In fact, leaders need to encourage and welcome these inputs to create a culture of psychological safety.

So how to instill psychological safety at the workplace? What enabling factors can play a pivotal role in building this culture?

First, appreciate the nature of work. The leaders need to empathise on the work their team does, the complex nature or the uncertainties associated with it. They need to tell them that mistakes might happen as crisis does not present a blue-print or script always. Therefore, feedback and ideas are welcome to come up with the best actions.

Second, invite participation to give more ideas to reach the bigger goal. Leaders need to set the stage by seeking contributions from their team by acknowledging their own fallibility. Ask the right questions. Tell your team that you don’t have all the answers. Path forward is unknown and therefore there can be several right answers! Ask them what they think, see or observe which can be effectively utilised in devising the way forward. This fosters a growth mindset amongst all.

Third, respond proactively. When you have created the space for psychological safety then ideas or suggestions should be acknowledged and responded in a positive manner.

Creating a culture of psychological safety in the workplace has been beautifully summed up by Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google, who said that we run the company by asking questions, not by answers! At its best, psychological safety leverages the benefits of diversity and mutual learning by encouraging employees to speak their mind which is highly essential to navigate in times of crisis and complexities. This safety gives them a sense of ownership and belonging. Without this it is likely that the organisation discovers itself as lagging behind after the crisis is over.

The writer is a senior industry leader & a Certified Life Coach. Views are personal.