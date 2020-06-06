The risk of getting sick in summer is high. And mint leaves are one of the best things to consume for a healthier life. Mint is also readily available. Copper, manganese and Vitamin C are also found in good amounts in mint.

In summer season, mint is used in many ways. Here are some benefits of consuming mint.

Relief from heat

Menthol found in mint cools the body and mind. Intake of mint in summer provides relief from the heat.

Relieve stomach ache

Food spoils very quickly during the summer season and it is not easily digested also. The problem of abdominal pain is usually seen due to stale food. In case of stomach pain, eat five mint leaves with black salt and after having it, rest for some time.

Protection from loo

Mint is rich in antioxidants and antiviral properties. Consumption of mint in the summer season decreases the effects of loo.

Viral fever, flu or influenza

It’s antioxidants and antiviral properties does not cause problems such as viral fever, flu or influenza.

Consume it in any form

You can consume mint in any form as you like. People usually use mint in pakoras, puris, chutney, tea, lentils etc.