Desia Social Resorts is a community-oriented ecotourism initiative that aims to bring maximum benefit of tourism to local communities at the grassroots level while minimizing its negative impact on the environment and local culture. The affordable stays, quality service, and serene destinations have made the resorts a preferred choice for travel lovers.

The man behind this successful venture is Yugabrata Kar, managing director, an adventurer himself who has brought tribal culture and traditional hospitality under one roof over the past two decades. In an interaction with Orissa POST, Kar talks about his experience in the industry.

Can you brief us about your early life and what made you enter the ecotourism industry?

Growing up in Puri, I was always fascinated by the stories of travellers and wanted to be like them. Like many middle-class families, my parents encouraged me to pursue a stable career. I studied mechanical engineering and worked as an engineer in a multinational company, travelling across rural Odisha to sell agricultural pumps.

However, my passion for travelling and exploring new cultures led me to leave the job and pursue entrepreneurship in tourism. The experience I gained working in rural Odisha has become the core of my business today. For over 30 years, I have been committed to responsible tourism, empowering local communities, and promoting cultural heritage. I believe tourism can be a powerful tool for positive change, and I’m dedicated to making a difference in my community. So, I must say that destiny brought me here.

Travelling trend on social media has been a major driver behind ecotourism growth; do you also witness this craze in Odisha?

Absolutely! Social media has played a significant role in promoting ecotourism in Odisha. The state’s pristine beaches, lush forests, and diverse wildlife have become increasingly popular among travellers, especially younger generations. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have created a buzz around Odisha’s off-the-beaten-path destinations, such as Bhitarkanika National Park, Simlipal National Park, and the Koraput Valley.

As a result, we’ve seen a significant surge in ecotourism activities, such as bird watching, trekking, and village tours. This trend has also encouraged local communities to develop sustainable tourism initiatives, creating new economic opportunities and promoting conservation efforts.

However, there is a lot of greenwashing in the name of eco, sustainable, or responsible tourism as it has become a marketing tool. Hence, travellers should do proper research before believing social media posts.

There must be varying expectations of customers from your establishment. How do you tackle their demands and complaints?

Guests who travel with us are mostly aware of our products and the services we offer. Once the communication is clear before the tour starts, the guests know what to expect. Hence, we always ensure that we deliver what we have promised so that there is no misunderstanding about expectations.

How has your journey been so far? Do you have any expansion plans in the pipeline?

My journey in the industry has been incredibly rewarding. Over the past 27 years, I’ve had the privilege of showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty to travellers from around the world.

The journey has not been without its challenges, but the support of my team, partners, and the local community has been instrumental in our success. We’ve received numerous accolades and recognition for our commitment to responsible tourism.

As for expansion plans, we are developing new eco-lodges in unexplored regions of the state, offering unique experiences and promoting community-based tourism. After Desia Duduma and Desia Deomali, we have now started a small homestay Desia Chilika Nest near Satapada.

Additionally, we aim to expand the work of our Odisha Ecotourism Foundation to other destinations, making them plastic-free—just as we are currently doing at Neeladri Beach and Satapada tourist jetties.

As an entrepreneur, what advice do you have for newcomers in this business?

As an entrepreneur, I do have some advice for newcomers.

Firstly, ensure that your passion for tourism is aligned with a clear purpose. For me, it’s about promoting responsible tourism and supporting local communities.

Secondly, differentiate your offerings by showcasing authentic, local experiences that reflect the character of your destination.

Last but not least, integrate eco-friendly and socially responsible practices into your business model to ensure long-term viability. By embracing these principles, newcomers can build a successful and responsible tourism business that benefits both people and the planet.

