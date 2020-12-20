Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now predicted cold to severe cold wave conditions in different parts of the state and issued warnings accordingly.

The IMD has predicted colder days Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The department said that cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh districts Monday. Orange warning (be prepared) has been issued by the department for these five districts.

On the other hand, isolated cold waves are likely to prevail in districts like Koraput, Kandhamal, Balasore, Keonjhar, Boudh, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Deogarh.

The IMD said Mayurbhanj, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh districts are likely to see cold to severe cold waves while some other districts may see isolated cold waves, Tuesday. The weatherman also claimed that the cold waves are likely to continue till Wednesday.

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has issued warning to the Collectors and Municipal Corporations to remain alert and take steps accordingly.

“All the Collectors are required to ensure that immediate arrangement is made for opening of school buildings, community buildings and other available buildings for use as shelter during night by homeless and needy people. A report indicating the number of such buildings used as night shelters and number of people sheltered therein be sent to the office of SRC on daily basis till the cold wave situation is over,” the letter from SRC office to Collectors said.

It also asked the officials to undertake awareness campaigns on the issue and inform the people and ask them to take preventive steps.

“There is increased likelihood of cold related illnesses among people, which may get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold. Livestock may also be affected due to prolong exposure to cold. People in the districts under orange/yellow warning and also in other areas where intense cold is felt, are advised to stay indoors during night and avoid exposure to cold,” the office of SRC said.

“Movement during night especially in two-wheelers or in open cars must be avoided. Necessary safety measures are to be taken while using electrical and gas heating devices or using fire for the said purpose,” the letter from SRC said.