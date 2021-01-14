Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar Thursday alerted that several parts of Odisha will experience dense fog in the next two to three days, especially during the morning hours.

It is because of the fog effect due to which the cold wave condition could likely return to Odisha over the next two to three days.

Notably from last one week the people of Odisha had experienced no cold wave condition as there has been a rise in minimum temperature.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected to occur at one or two places in districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Koraput and Malkangiri Thursday, said the Met Centre.

Similarly, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha and Dhenkanal on January 16, added the Met Centre.

As per the prediction of the Met department, the minimum temperature is likely to fall by three to five degree Celsius in the interior districts.

In the coastal districts, the temperature will fall by two to three degrees, predicted the Met department.

On the other hand, minimum temperature (night temperature) is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees. The weather is most likely to remain dry till January 18, added the Met centre.

The department issued yellow warnings for the districts like Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Khurdha, Cuttack and Dhenkanal.

