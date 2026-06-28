Bhubaneswar: Keralam’s Asian Games medallist Ancy Sojan obliterated the women’s long jump record that has stood for more than two decades, with a brilliant performance at the 65th National Inter-State Athletics Championships at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old international long jumper entered her name in the record books in her fifth attempt as she landed at the 6.88m mark to improve the long-standing record of 6.83m set by Anju Bobby George in 2004 in Athens.

“My goal today was to record a personal best of 6.75m, which I recorded four weeks ago in Ranchi,” a jubilant Ancy Sojan said of getting into a good rhythm from the word go. She began her record-breaking campaign with a jump of 6.73m. Her second jump was no mark. Her third jump was 6.67m, while her fourth jump was 6.72m. She was on cloud nine when the electronic scoreboard flashed 6.88m. Her last and sixth jump was 6.69m.

Ancy Sojan dedicated her record-breaking gold medal performance to her father. “He wanted someone in the family to be a national record holder. The gold medal will be a precious gift to him,” the elated long jumper said.

Last year, she was struggling with health issues. She had to take a break. “It was mentally and physically challenging. I’m happy to have made a comeback, that too ahead of the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games starting September 19,” says Ancy Sojan.

Maharashtra’s seasoned high jumper Sarvesh Anil Kushare, 31, was the second athlete on Saturday who etched his name in record books as he improved the men’s high jump record to 2.31m. The previous national record of 2.29m was set by Tejaswin Shankar in 2018.

Sarvesh further raised the bar to 2.35m but wasn’t successful. “I was feeling good. I got a big boost when I cleared 2.27m. Thereafter, I pushed and made an attempt to break the national record,” says the newly crowned high jumper. He broke the national record on his third attempt.

Away from the track, the men’s 1500m meet record of 3:40.10 set by Bahadur Prasad in Chennai was also erased by Yoonus Shah of Uttar Pradesh. He clocked 3:37.55 secs. Yashas P. also improved the meet record in the men’s 400m hurdles. His winning time of 49.14 seconds was better than his previous record of 49.37 seconds.

Several medal winners also achieved the Japan Asian Games qualification mark in their respective events.

Results (Day 4):

Men:

100m (AG Q Time 10.16 seconds): Animesh Kujur (Odisha) 10.28 seconds, Pranav Gaurav (Maharashtra) 10.39 seconds, Laukik Melge (Maharashtra) 10.43 seconds.

1500m: Yoonus Shah (Uttar Pradesh) 3:37.55 secs, Gulveer Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 3:38.31 secs, Rahul Baloda (Rajasthan) 3:40.07 secs.

400m hurdles (AG Q Time 49.41 seconds): Yashas P (Karnataka) 49.14 secs, Santhosh T (Tamil Nadu) 49.14 secs, Aryan Prajwal (Karnataka) 50.95 secs

High jump (AGQ Mark 2.19m): Sarvesh Kushare (Maharashtra) 2.31m (National record), Aadrash Ram (Tamil Nadu) 2.25m, Jesse Sandesh (Karnataka) 2.19m.

Shot put (AGQ Mark 19.41m): Karanveer Singh (Punjab) 20.49m, Samardeep Gill (Madhya Pradesh) 20.40m, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Punjab) 20.27m.

Women:

100m: Sudeshna Shivankar (Maharashtra) 11.59 seconds, Sneha SS (Karnataka) 11.65 seconds, Amasha De Silva (Sri Lanka) 11.70 seconds.

1500m (AG Q Time 4:19.45): Parul Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 4:20.45 secs, Ankita (Uttarakhand) 4:20.78 secs, Pooja (Haryana) 4:21.48 secs.

400m hurdles (AGQ Time 57.21 seconds): Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 56.07 secs, Anu R (Keralam) 56.54 secs, Sinchal (Karnataka) 58.90 secs. Series 6.73m, f, 6,67m, 6.72m, 6.88m, 6.69m

Long jump (AG Q Mark 6.48m): Ancy Sojan (Keralam) 6.88m (NR previous national record of 6.83m was set by Anju Bobby George in 2024), Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.67m, Mubassina Mohammed (Lakshadweep) 6.53m.

Javelin throw (AGQ Mark 57.62m) Annu Rani (Uttar Pradesh) 56.74m, Karishma Sanil (Karnataka) 53.06m, Uma Chaudhary (Rajasthan) 53.06m.

IANS