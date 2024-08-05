Patana: Police in Keonjhar district Sunday busted an inter-state dacoit gang by arresting four members and seizing gold and silver ornaments along with cash and four mobile phones from their possession. The three arrested accused, who are from Majhigaon village in Jharkhand, were identified as Md Rahat, 23, Md Sahil, 21 and Md Nassiruddin, 21. The fourth accused Tapan Behera, 35, is from Jayantigarh village under Jagannathpur police limits in Keonjhar.

According to Ghatagon SDPO, Prabhat Kumar Tripathi and Patana IIC, Bibhas Pradhan, Tapan runs a jewellery shop and used to purchase stolen ornaments from these accused at throwaway prices. He then sold those items at higher prices to customers. Except for Tapan, all the accused were involved in burglary from many houses in Patana, Turumunga, Ghatagaon, Jhumpura and Harichandarpur areas in Keonjhar district. The police forwarded them to court Sunday.