England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes has been in the headlines after his match winning knock against his home country New Zealand in World Cup 2019. Recently, he was nominated for the New Zealander of the Year.

But, the all-rounder admitted that he was ‘flattered’ for the nomination, but wants Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to take home the award. The left-handed batsman, in an Instagram post, went onto praise Kane and stated why the Kiwi skipper deserved the award more.

The 28-year-old scored 465 runs and took seven wickets in the World Cup as England edged out New Zealand in a thriller at Lord’s July 14 to clinch their first title.

While everyone is well-informed about the England star, but what do we know about his wife, Clare Ratcliffe, who has supported him as he rose to the top of world cricket?

Clare Ratcliffe is married to cricketer Ben Stokes, and has two children with him. Clare, who has now taken Ben’s surname, describes herself as a “cricket widow” and a “parent to two monsters”.

Ben and Clare tied the knot at midday October 14, 2017. Among the guests at the couple’s wedding were England star’s Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan as well as former English cricketers Ian Bell and Paul Collingwood. Fellow cricketers Sam Billings and Scott Borthwick also attended the function.

Ben and Clare have a boy and a girl — Layton and Libby. The cricketer was just 21 when his son, now four, was born. Clare gave birth to their daughter, two, in 2015.

They are now a happy family and we wish them a happy life forever. Here are a few pictures of the lovey dovey couple with their children.

PNN/Agencies