Hatadihi: The ruling BJD’s internal discord in Anandapur Assembly constituency in Keonjhar district has come to the fore despite the party’s victory in the 2024 elections. An open confrontation between two party-backed representatives has indicated a growing rift. The clash occurred recently on Hatadihi block office premises during a panchayat samiti meeting. The dispute involved Kousalya Sethi, Zilla Parishad (ZP) member representing Zone 36, and Hemalata Behera, sarpanch of Akarua panchayat. Following the heated altercation, Sethi filed a complaint at Nandipada police station against the sarpanch and her husband Chaturbhuja Swain.

According to Sethi’s complaint, the incident took place January 15. She alleged that while raising concerns over mismanagement and inefficiency in Akarua panchayat, she faced casteist slurs and verbal abuse from the sarpanch and her husband. The altercation was brought under control by government officials, public representatives, and locals who intervened. Nandipada IIC Ravindra Patra confirmed that a case (13/2025) has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Adding to the tensions, Anandapur SDPO Prashant Kumar Behera visited the block office Friday to assess the situation.

The sarpanch, Hemalata Behera, has accused the ZP member of attempting to assert undue control over the panchayat. Behera alleged that Sethi, a former sarpanch of Akarua, is meddling in the panchayat’s operations and disrupting its functioning. She also claimed that Sethi was involved in financial irregularities during a drainage construction project, which had prompted a Vigilance inquiry. Denying the accusations, Sethi argued that the panchayat office is poorly managed, and her efforts to address these issues have led to targeted attacks by the sarpanch and her husband. She described the allegations against her as baseless. A senior BJD leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed dissatisfaction with the local MLA, Abhimanyu Sethi, accusing him of neglecting party workers and failing to strengthen the party’s organisation in the region. “The MLA’s unilateral decisions have demotivated frontline workers and grassroots leaders,” he said. In response, MLA Abhimanyu Sethi dismissed claims of internal rifts, saying that everything within the party is in order. However, the dispute between the ZP member and the sarpanch remains unresolved. The infighting has weakened the BJD’s position in the constituency, with party workers reportedly losing enthusiasm, said the locals.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders, workers, and MPs have intensified their public engagement, attending meetings, inauguration and religious functions, further consolidating their base in the region. The ongoing discord within the BJD has raised concerns about its future prospects in the Anandapur constituency, as internal rifts threaten the party’s unity and public perception