Sydney: International aid and donations have poured in for the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia, which has so far killed 25 people and millions of animals while also destroying nearly 2,000 houses.

The scale of the devastation has shocked the global community, prompting celebrities, politicians and civilians to inundate Australia with messages of support and assistance, news agency said in a report Wednesday.

This week additional defence and firefighting personnel arrived from the US and neighbouring New Zealand to help the local emergency services.

Other countries including neighbouring Papua New Guinea (PNG), Fiji and Singapore have also offered practical assistance in the form of firefighters, aircraft, soldiers and financial aid, while a string of world leaders from France to the United Arab Emirates sent heartfelt words of support.

“Australia is the closest friend of PNG and is always the first in PNG in our times of adversities and we offer our hearts and our hands to you in this time of fire-induced tragedies,” PNG Prime Minister James Marape posted online.

Celebrities and sporting heroes have also been quick to do what they can for the cause.

As a show of support for those affected by the fires, a special ‘Rally for Relief’ event was announced for the lead up to the Australian Open with many of the world’s top players committing to charity matches.

Millions of dollars has already been raised by donations from ordinary people around the world.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service chief Shane Fitzsimmons Wednesday described the overwhelming influx of donations as ‘extremely generous’, reflecting ‘the best we’ve got in humanity’.

He said that all efforts would be made to ensure that the donations go to the right place.

Tuesday evening, British pop legend, Elton John ended his concert in Sydney with a pledge of $1 million, prompting a standing ovation.

The Golden Globes award ceremony on Sunday night also saw the bushfires recognised with a message from Australian actor Russell Crowe, who instead of being at the awards was in his home country defending his home and property from fires.

Crowe described the tragedy as unmistakably “climate based”.

Other Australian celebrities, including actors Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman and singer Kylie Minogue, have also donated towards the crisis.