New Delhi: Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Secretary Rachna Shah has underscored the need for sustained international cooperation, strong institutions, and technology-driven governance to address evolving corruption challenges, according to an official statement issued Wednesday.

Her assertion came during the first BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Meeting held virtually June 23. It was held under India’s BRICS Presidency, led by the DoPT.

The meeting was inaugurated by Shah, Secretary, DoPT, who underscored the need for sustained international cooperation, strong institutions, and technology-driven governance to address evolving corruption challenges, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

She highlighted India’s Presidency theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” and emphasised the priorities of strengthening asset recovery cooperation, tackling cross-border corruption, and promoting ethical and transparent governance.

The working group advanced discussions on two key priority areas, viz. International Cooperation for Asset Recovery and Tackling Cross-Border Corruption, and Enhancing Transparency and Accountability in Governance.

Delegates actively participated and exchanged views on strengthening practitioner-level cooperation, tracing and recovering illicit assets, addressing fugitive offenders, and leveraging innovation and digital tools to improve accountability and reduce corruption risks, the statement said.

The first meeting of the focal points of the BRICS Expert on Asset Recovery was organised on the margins of the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting Tuesday.

The meeting deliberated on the network’s vision and future work, including measures to strengthen informal cooperation through a directory of focal points, simplified and standardised templates for information exchange, and regular practitioner-level engagement, the statement said.

The initiatives discussed during the meeting will be taken forward at the 2nd BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group Meeting, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Telangana, August 4-5, 2026.