More than 150 painters and sculptors from nine countries are participating in the 10-day online exhibition

Bhubaneswar: Art exhibition has always been an opportunity for an artist to understand the progression of his/her practice. However, the pandemic has put a brake on such events across the globe making the practitioners solely rely on digital technique to showcase their creations.

One such international online art exhibition is underway in Bhubaneswar with the participation of 150 artists from nine countries. Titled Artists for Artist, the virtual expo is being organised by Dhauli College of Art and Crafts, Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Kala Mitra Foundation, Hyderabad.

The 10-day exhibition was inaugurated by Ram Krishna Vedala, secretary, Lalit Kala Academi, New Delhi and Andani VG, secretary, Ideal Fine Art Society, Karnataka.

Painter Pradeep Kishore Das exhibited his works showcasing the uncertain future of the artists during COVID-19 Tuesday, on the seventh day of the exhibition. Artist Neeraj Mitra from Delhi put his paintings and sculpture on display and shared his struggling journey with the participants. “I have mostly reflected common man’s turbulence in my sculptures while my paintings speak the body languages of horses,” Mitra said.

The expo witnessed the works of many celebrated artists from countries like Korea, Lebanon, Vietnam, Nepal, Hungary, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Sri Lanka showcasing 92 acrylic, 13 water color, 18 oil paintings and 15 sculptures. Some of the prominent names from India who exhibited their creations included Prem Singh , CS Krishnasetty, Moninder Puri, Onkar Rahi, Bairu Raghuram, Anil Kumar Sinha, Sunita Lamba, Pradosh Swain, Sajal Patra, Subhra Chand, Nibedita Pattnaik, Kalikinkar Dey, Anup Chand and Tapan Das. Bhim Prasad Sharma(Nepal), Hungarian women artist cum photographer Turso Magreta and several artists from other countries are also participating in the exhibition.

Earlier, on the inaugural day M Ramesh, president of Kala Mitra Foundation introduced the guests followed by a brief speech delivered by Panchanan Samal, principal of Dhauli College of Art and Crafts on the survival strategy to be adopted by the artists during these difficult hours.