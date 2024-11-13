Cuttack: Visitors to ‘Bali Yatra Utsav 2024’ here will witness mesmerising cultural programmes by renowned international teams, official sources said, Tuesday. At Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha (Stage I), Thailand team will perform November 16 (8:05pm to 8:35pm), Nepal team November 17 (7:30pm to 8:00pm), Sri Lanka team November 19 (6:30pm to 7:00pm), ICCR team from Slovakia November 21 (6:35pm to 7:05pm) and Bali Indonesia team November 22 (7:55pm to 8:25pm), according to information shared by the district administration. Bhutan team will perform at Akshay Mohanty Mancha (Stage II) November 18 (7:25pm to 7:55pm), it said.

Meanwhile, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Information and Public Relations and Rural Development departments’ Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh, Tourism Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Balwant Singh and Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, along with senior officials, took stock of arrangements for the Bali Yatra.