Malkangiri: A cyber criminal accused of withdrawing money from other’s accounts using their ATM PIN and bank account number was arrested by Malkangiri police from Puri, superintendent of police (SP) Jagmohan Meena informed local media here Thursday.

Police identified the accused as Suprabhat Mahapatra from Hiranyada village under Satyabadi police limits in Puri district. The cops also seized his account and have recovered Rs 2,06,194 from his possession.

The accused allegedly called up Akshaya Panda – a resident of Kalimela police limits and collected his ATM pin and bank account details on the guise of awarding him Rs 2 lakh. After Panda shared the PIN and account numbers with him, he received a massage suggesting Rs 40,000 had been deducted from his account. Another villager under Orkel police limits was also among Suprabhat’s victims.

This interstate criminal has links with Jharkhand based criminals, the police said.

He has cases against him at Badachana police station in Jajpur district, Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack district, Paralakhemundi police station in Gajapati district and Singhadwar police station in Puri district, the SP said.