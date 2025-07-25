Keonjhar: Police here have busted an interstate organised crime gang and arrested 13 members allegedly involved in multiple gold chain snatching cases and other property crimes across Odisha and neighbouring states.

The gang was tracked during an investigation into a chain snatching complaint filed by Gayatri Patra July 16 near DN High School in Keonjhar.

According to police, the suspects were part of a notorious group engaged in theft, robbery, and dacoity across several states. “A team led by Sub-Inspector Dillip Kumar Murmu arrested 13 accused after raids in various locations,” said Srikanta Sahu, IIC, Keonjhar Town police station. “The gang had bases in Dasamania, Mundamala, and Purbakote in Jajpur district, and extended its network to West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh.”

Police seized eight motorcycles, empty liquor bottles, plastic glasses, and other materials used in the crimes. The gang committed nine chain snatching incidents within 90 minutes July 16.

They allegedly transported stolen gold to their native villages for distribution. The suspects confessed to involvement in more than 200 property-related offenses. They operated in a coordinated manner, using high-speed bikes and targeting women during evening hours. All were presented before the SDJM Court, Keonjhar, July 24.