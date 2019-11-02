Mumbai: Pakistani pop-singer Rabi Pirzada’s intimate pictures and two videos, containing nudity, were leaked online in the wee hours today.

After the pictures and videos were published online, Twitter immediately irrupted in support of Pirzada asking people to not forward them. Rabi Pirzada recently made headlines when she threatened PM Modi with a suicide attack and earlier had threatened him by saying that she will unleash reptiles on him.

The video of Rabi holding snakes and other reptiles was posted by her on her social media pages and had outraged a lot of netizens. She had also posted a picture of her donning what appeared to be a suicide jacket to warn PM Modi over Kashmir.

Rabi Pirzada’s video spread by her ex boyfriend. He had her iCloud password.

Please don’t share this video. We should not spread private things of anyone just for few RTs And Likes.

#RabiPirzada

Guys please avoid tweeting about or sharing Rabi Pirzada’s video leak. It can have a negative effect on her. It was leaked by her ex, I believe. And she is stupid for even recording such a video bit it’s her privacy so please refrain from sharing it. — ladies first (@periodluv2) November 1, 2019

Someone leaked nude video of Rabi Pirzada after she criticized Ghafoor and Imran — Muhammad Ali (@kingofmargalla) November 1, 2019

Anyone who shares @Rabipirzada ‘leaked’ videos on my TL will get blocked. Period. Don’t share compromised content of a weaker sex. — شهاب صديقي (@HashUrTag) November 1, 2019