Child artists from as many as 10 countries displayed their works at the event

Bhubaneswar: Dhauli College of Art and Crafts Saturday organised the 4th International Child Art Exhibition, an online art expo, here on the eve of International Dhauli Art Festival.

The event was inaugurated by the chief guest and Dharmapada Award winning artist Vinod Moharana. Among others, Dhauli Sarpanch Purnima Sahoo, India Tourism Assistant Director Rashmi Sonia Tirkey, social activists Harekrushna Sahoo and Priyadarshi Pratyush Ratha were present on the occasion.

Applauding the kids’ creative skill, the guests said that art has always contributed to the positive changes in society.

As many as 552 entries from India and 10 other countries including the US, Nepal, Bangladesh and Indonesia were received and of them 380 qualified for the final round. The winners will receive their prizes through post, said the organisers.

Artists Rosalin Das and KhokanSarkar were conferred with Kala Archariya Samman on the occasion. Most of the works were on the effects of Covid-19, nature and animals and they caught the viewers by surprise.

College’s principal and eminent artist Panchanan Samal delivered the welcome address. The working president of the college Harekrushna Mishra helped in lighting the lamp while secretary Mihir Kanta Praharaj explained the flow of events. This exhibition is available on YouTube, Facebook and whatsapp.

Lecturers Chandan Samal, Biswakant Panda, Manas Ranjan Nayak and Sasmita Kamila conducted the event.