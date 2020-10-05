Bhubaneswar: To attract large scale investments, the state government has organised 79 investors’ conclaves inside and outside the state during the last five years. It has so far approved 212 investment proposals worth Rs 5.28 lakh crore.

Industries minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said this in the Assembly while replying to an un-starred question of BJD MLA Debi Prasad Mishra. The minister said the government had conducted 24 investors’ meet inside the state and 55 outside the state including foreign countries like UAE, Taiwan, Japan, Thailand, Korea, Germany, Italy, Saudi Arabia and China.

During the meetings, the government had got 286 intents from the businessmen promising a total investment of Rs 6,26,359 crore in the state; of which, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority has approved 212 proposals worth Rs 5,28,609 crore, Mishra added.

The state is yet to get 74 proposals which may attract investment to the tune of Rs 97,750 crore.

The minister further said that out of the approved 212 proposals, only 13 projects have either partially or fully functioned while work is underway for the execution of 104 projects. The remaining projects are at various stages of implementation, he added.

The ‘Make In Odisha Conclave 2020’ which was proposed to be started from November 30 in the state is under consideration in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, he concluded.