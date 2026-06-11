Water governance rarely attracts public attention until scarcity, conflict, or drought exposes weaknesses in the system. Yet the institutions that manage water often determine whether investments in irrigation improve agricultural outcomes. More than two decades ago, Odisha attempted to address this challenge through an ambitious experiment in participatory governance. The Odisha Pani Panchayat Act, 2002 established legally recognised Water User Associations, known as Pani Panchayats, to involve farmers directly in irrigation management.

The reform was notable because it treated irrigation not merely as an engineering challenge but as a governance issue. Canals and reservoirs can deliver water, but institutions decide how that water is allocated, monitored, and maintained. The Act sought to place farmers at the centre of this process by creating local bodies responsible for wa ter distribution, maintenance of irrigation infrastructure, fee collection, and dispute resolution.

The legislation also incorporated principles of equity and participation. It recognised that effective irrigation man agement requires represen tation of different categories of farmers, including women and smaller landholders. The objective was to create institutions that would combine local knowledge with collective responsibility.

The logic behind the model remains relevant today. Agriculture faces increasing pressure from climate variability, changing rainfall patterns, and growing competition for water resources. Public expenditure on irrigation infrastructure continues to expand, but infrastructure alone cannot ensure efficient water use. The quality of local governance often determines whether irrigation systems perform as intended.

Government agencies have repeatedly highlighted Odisha’s experience as an important example of participatory irrigation management. Various irrigation development programmes in the state have incorporated the strengthening of Water User Associations as a key institutional component. The underlying assumption is straightforward: farmers who participate in management are more likely to monitor water use, maintain infrastructure, and resolve local disputes.

Research conducted in Odisha generally supports this view. Studies have found that community participation can improve irrigation performance, strengthen accountability, and encourage more efficient use of available water resources. Local involvement often reduces delays in maintenance and creates a stronger sense of ownership among users.

However, the experience of the past two decades also reveals the limits of legislation. Creating institutions through law is only the first step. Their effectiveness depends on how they function in practice. Regular meetings, transparent decision-making, financial accountability, and active member participation are essential if Pani Panchayats are to operate as democratic bodies rather than administrative formalities.

This implementation gap remains a major challenge. Some Pani Panchayats have emerged as active institutions capable of coordinating collective action and managing local water distribution. Others exist largely on paper, with limited participation and weak organisational capacity. The variation suggests that institutional design alone can not guarantee success.

Women’s participation remains particularly important. Their inclusion is not simply a matter of representation. Wom en contribute signifi cantly to agricultural production and household water management across rural Odisha. When they participate meaningfully in local institutions, decision-making often becomes more inclusive and responsive to community needs. Yet the quality of participation continues to vary across regions. Another challenge is the limited availability of consolidated public data on institutional performance. Odisha maintains substantial information on irrigation infrastructure and agricultural production, but systematic data on the functioning of Pani Panchayats remain less visible. Without clear indicators on participation, elections, financial management, and governance practices, it becomes difficult to identify weak institutions and target support effectively.

The next phase of reform should therefore focus on strengthening existing institutions. Greater transparency, regular performance assessments, capacity-building initiatives, and stronger support for inclusive participation can improve outcomes. As climate pressures intensify, resilient water governance will become increasingly important for agricultural sustainability.

Odisha’s Pani Panchayats remain one of India’s most significant experiments in community-based irrigation management. Their future success will depend not on the promise of legislation alone, but on the state’s ability to ensure that these institutions remain active, accountable, and responsive to the communities they were created to serve.

The writer is policy researcher working on governance, development policy, and AI ethics.