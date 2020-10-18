Sharjah: Shikhar Dhawan (101 n o, 58b, 14×4, 1×6) made the most of his drop-chances and scored his maiden IPL century guiding Delhi Capitals (DC) to a splendid five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) here, Saturday.

Chasing 180, DC were needed 17 runs off the final over. In spite of having an option in experienced Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni went with Ravindra Jadeja for the crucial over and it cost dearly. Axar Patel, who scored 5-ball 21, struck three sixes in four balls to complete the chase with a ball to spare.

Delhi were struggling initially, losing Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane to be reduced to 26/2 in 4.1 overs as Deepak Chahar (2/18) got both the wickets. Dhawan slowly built up momentum with occasional boundaries. He got his first lifeline in the seventh over when on 25.

He got another lifeline in the 10th over, dropped by Dhoni, a tough chance though. He was on 50. Rayudu was the next culprit who dropped a sitter of the left-hander. Dhawan, then, was on 79.

In spite of missing out on partners at the other hand, he made the most of his opportunity to guide his side home comfortably.

Earlier, a combined late onslaught from Ambati Rayudu (45 n o, 25b, 1×4, 4×6) and Ravindra Jadeja (33 n o, 13b, 4×6) powered CSK to 179/4.

Faf Du Plessis (58, 47b, 6×4, 2×6) hit his fourth half century of the season as a collective batting effort propelled CSK to a competitive total. Du Plessis added 87 runs with Shane Watson (36, 28b, 6×4) after early fall of Sam Curran (0), setting it up nicely for the CSK.

CSK collected 67 runs in the last five overs. Rayudu and Jadeja added 50 runs in 3.3 overs during their unbeaten fifth wicket partnership.

Young pacer Tushar Deshpande bowled a tight line with decent speed and was rewarded when Sam Curran, without measuring the bowler, swung his arms but just managed a top-edge that was taken by Anrich Nortje (2/44).

CSK were going good until Watson was castled by Nortje. Rabada sent back Du Plessis while Nortje got rid of rival skipper MS Dhoni (3) but Rayudu and Jadeja helped the side reach a competitive total.

Brief scores: CSK 179/4 (Faf de Plessis 58, Ambati Rayudu 45 n o, Ravindra Jadeja 33 n o, Shane Watson 36; Anrich Nortje 2/44) lost to DC 185/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 101 n o; Deepak Chahar 2/18) by 5 wickets.